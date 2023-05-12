Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Paola High School Elsie Fleming

Todays Spectrum High School Star of the Week is Elsie Fleming from Paola High School. She is the president of the art club. She is one of three students from Kansas nominated for the American Visions Award. She then was selected as a national medalist that puts her in the top 1% of the thousand of submissions nationwide. Congratulations to Elsie on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

