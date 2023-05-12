Aging & Style
Silver alert canceled, missing 90-year-old KCK woman found safe

FILE — A missing woman has been found in Kansas City, Kansas.
FILE — A missing woman has been found in Kansas City, Kansas.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UPDATE: Bessie Glass has been found safe, and the silver alert is canceled.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A missing Kansas City, Kansas senior’s family is asking for help. Ninety-year-old Bessie Glass is missing. Bessie’s family last spoke with her Monday, May 8th. She has memory issues and has been known to drive distances to other towns. She will likely be driving a brown (taupe) 2012 Mercury LaCrosse.

She went missing from her home 3323 N. 36th St. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police described Glass as a black female, 5′1 tall, 155 lbs. and usually wears glasses. She may be wearing a blouse and sweatpants. If you see or believe you have seen Bessie, please call 911 immediately. Her family is very concerned about her and wants her safely home.

