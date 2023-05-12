Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck

A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this week. (Source: WNDU)
By WNDU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - An Indiana woman and a horse are dead after police say a buggy was struck by a utility truck Friday morning.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office reports first responders were called regarding a crash on County Road 800 at about 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a horse-drawn buggy and a Ford F-350 utility truck involved in the crash.

Investigators said the utility truck, driven by a 43-year-old man, failed to pass the buggy and ended up striking it from behind.

The female driver of the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the horse also died from its injuries.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 58-year-old Fannie Mae Bontrager.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe T-Storm Watch
FORECAST: Severe weather threat moving in Friday evening
Zambezi Zinger
Worlds of Fun announces opening date for new edition of Zambezi Zinger
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCPD locates missing teen mother and baby

Latest News

Sue Masoner gets a prescription delivered by mail, but her issue has been that her mail-order...
Kansas City woman wonders who is signing for her medication deliveries
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the new stamp honoring Native American...
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators