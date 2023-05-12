Aging & Style
Royals to host ‘Country Night at the K’ with Jake Owen

Jake Owen (Provided by Cincinnati Reds)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Either in the nosebleeds up there or field passes down here, Royals fans will have the chance to see a country music concert at Kauffman Stadium this summer.

The team announced that country music artist and songwriter Jake Owen will perform after the Royals take on the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, July 29. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m., the concert will take place afterward.

Owen is best known for songs “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Days of Gold,” and “American Love,” among others.

To purchase game tickets and field passes visit here.

