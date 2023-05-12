New guidelines suggest breast cancer screenings start at 40

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Chances are you know someone with breast cancer or someone affected by it. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States among women. Now, new guidelines suggest woman should get screened even earlier.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force now suggests woman should get screened at age 40.

“So, I had my first ever mammogram this morning,” said Megan Peters. “It was a great experience.”

At 40, Peters isn’t taking many chances.

“I don’t have the breast cancer gene in my family,” Peters said. “For me, personally, if a screening is offered and I meet the guidelines, I’m going to get it.”

Dr. Onalisa Winblad is the Division Director of Breast Imaging at the University of Kansas Medical Center. She has been pushing her patients to get mammograms at age 40.

“So, we know that this saves the most lives,” said Dr. Winblad. “We know that when women present with small tumors that we identify on screening, that haven’t spread elsewhere in the body, those women do really well and have really great outcomes.”

That is the same outcome that has prompted a push for new guidelines. According to the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer among women 40-49 increased on average between 2015 and 2019. The task force estimates that lowering screening age to 40 could prevent at least one additional breast cancer death for every 1,000 women.

“This is going to save millions of lives from breast cancer,” said Dr. Winblad.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women. While Dr. Winblad applauds the new guidelines, she said screenings should be yearly.

“We know that when patients screen every other year, they present with larger tumors, later stage disease and have worse outcomes,” said Dr. Winblad.

“I’ve seen that process,” Peters said. “It’s not fun.”

She knows all too well about the pain of cancer.

“We lost my dad from cancer last summer,” Megan said. “We were very fortunate to get to be caregivers for my dad in the last few months of his life.”

That’s why she is doing her best now to avoid the same fate for her own family.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot to ask of family, friends, loved ones,” she said. “I happily did it. I know they would happily do it for me. But, if we can avoid that, why not?”

Currently, insurance companies cover annual mammograms for women who want them. That could change with the new guidelines, however. Primary care doctors could now base their referrals at the age 40 limit. And, it could also impact which preventative services insurance companies cover.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.