Man convicted of second-degree murder in cold case homicide of Roeland Park father of 3

Booking photo from Geter Watson Rhymes in the Johnson County Detention Center.
Booking photo from Geter Watson Rhymes in the Johnson County Detention Center.(JCDC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A St. Louis man arrested in connection with a homicide 36 years prior has entered a “no contest” plea to second-degree murder.

Geter Watson Rhymes, 67, will be sentenced on July 14 for the murder of Roeland Park man Gary Watson.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Watson had been found dead in his apartment on March 13, 1985. He had been married with three young children at the time.

The case went cold, but the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office revised the case in 2020 and eventually arrested Rhymes after re-examining evidence, the office stated.

Rhymes was initially charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded no contest on Friday to second-degree murder. His maximum sentence is 20 years.

