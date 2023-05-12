KCPD chief discusses violent crime prevention plan at first community listening session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is currently on pace to have a record high number of homicides.

The city’s homicide dashboard indicates there have been 59 homicides to date. That’s two more than at the same time in 2020, when the city reached a record high of 179 homicides in the entire year.

On Thursday night, five months after being sworn in, Police Chief Stacey Graves detailed her plan to address that during her first moderated listening session at United Believers Community Church in southern Kansas City.

“I started out my Chief journey by listening first,” Graves said to the audience of nearly 100 people. “The citywide collective has a voice in the violent crime plan for our city.”

Because of that, she noted, her focus could adjust based on what she hears at quarterly sessions like Thursday night’s.

One plan she discussed involves looking at the neighborhoods most affected and intervening with a concentrated effort.

Last month, for example, police selected a 7-square-block area around 35th and Prospect. That area was chosen because there were 200 shots fired and two homicides in one week. They also identified 23 vacant houses, which is something that can be a contributing factor to crime.

She said officers followed up with 125 residence checks at the homes where the shots came from. But, she noted the response went beyond just police. It’s what she describes as a citywide approach involving violence interrupters with Partners for Peace and city departments like Dangerous Buildings and Public Works.

“Looking at any of the city-owned properties, making sure that they are mowed,” Graves explained. “We’re looking at the dangerous buildings, abatement of blight, all of those things, to try to improve that area on many levels to where people can see it and feel it and, hopefully, be inspired by that and have hope to get involved in their community to make sure that they don’t accept crime.”

People had small group discussions at tables, then reported back to the chief.

“I like that, her focus. She wants to shift from police just making it home safely to everyone making it home safely,” resident Crystal Graves said. “I think that will help build a lot of relationships between the community and the police officers. And, it’s another added layer of support for people to know that we matter just as much as blue uniforms matter.”

“She has been very open to provide an open forum for community stakeholders like myself to have a voice and to share our concerns,” said resident Wakisha Briggs

“While the PowerPoint maybe was a bit generic, and was kind of police corporate talk, what was happening in the sessions and on the tables was real in the dirt talk,” said resident Brian Bulger. “So, I really appreciated that and the fact that they were actually wanting to listen to us and listen to things that maybe they didn’t want to hear.”

His table, and several others, remarked on the culture of the department, that they wanted to see more “protect and serve” than “policing.” They wanted to know when officers use violence and wanted to hear specifically how they are being held accountable.

“I know with Chief Rick Smith, he kind of hid from the community,” said resident Steve Young. “At least with Chief Graves, she is trying to give us access. However, we need some action behind the access.”

Graves told the audience the department is doing de-escalation training with officers, which includes compelling officers to intervene physically when they see another officer using excessive force. She stressed that she is committed to both transparency and accountability, and will share what she can within the bounds of civil employment law.

“I’m listening,” Graves stressed. “I’m taking that back. I’m taking that back to the team and we’re going to discuss what what happened here tonight.”

Part of her engagement efforts include a first for the KCPD. The department will soon be holding monthly meetings at each of the patrol divisions in which they release crime statistics to the public in the neighborhoods where they live. She said she expects those to begin in June or July.

She also said will be creating a new illegal firearms squad and said she would be releasing details on that in a couple weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.