KCKPS awarded $100,000 to lower energy costs in schools

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The U.S. Department of Energy awarded Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools with $100,000 to lower energy costs, enhance indoor air quality and improve student health.

The Energy CLASS Prize was authorized by an infrastructure bill from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Representative Sharice Davids provided support for the initiative after KCKPS applied at her request.

“Kansas students rely on healthy, clean learning environments to reach their full potential in the classroom,” Davids said Friday. “Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, schools across Wyandotte County can now develop energy efficiency plans to lower costs and improve physical infrastructure, while also protecting our environment for future generations.”

The Energy CLASS Prize will jumpstart infrastructure improvements in all 49 KCKPS buildings and the projects will benefit all 2,174 students attending those schools. According to Davids, the prize will lower energy costs at schools, freeing up funds for other district needs. The award brings with it up to 160 hours of energy management training and professional coaching for students and faculty.

“Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools deeply appreciates being awarded Phase 1 of the U.S. Department of Energy’s CLASS Prize,” said Dr. Anna Stubblefield, Superintendent of KCKPS. “This will impact over 22,000 students in Wyandotte County by freeing up funds for other critical educational needs, building student proficiencies to implement infrastructure upgrades, and developing institutional capacity to make long-term energy management a lasting feature of the community.”

Davids was the only member of the Kansas delegation who voted in favor of the infrastructure law, which has allocated $55.7 million to the state for clean energy, efficiency and power.

