Kansas City woman wonders who is signing for her medication deliveries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From bills to birthday cards, we rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver it all. But one woman has questioned how her medication is being handled.

Sue Masoner gets a prescription delivered by mail—her insurance plan actually charges her extra if she uses a traditional pharmacy.

Her issue has been that her mail-order medication requires a signature, and somebody is signing for it—but it’s not she. She has quite a collection of signatures.

Her medication is simply left in her mailbox, and someone forges her signature. She wants to know why.

“That’s the other frustrating thing is I can’t get an answer,” said Masoner. “I just want them to do their job.”

Masoner has repeatedly contacted her local postal office and has been assured that they’ll look into it. But the next time the delivery comes, the same thing happens.

Covid policy did allow postal workers to do “no contact” deliveries. They were to knock and leave medication at someone’s door. But the Covid policy ended more than a year ago.

“I’m sitting in my chair, right in the living room. (They) did not come to my front door,” said Masoner.

After her in-person complaints went nowhere, she went online and completed a complaint with the Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.

We contact the Post Office and a spokesperson told us that what’s been happening to Sue is not how it’s supposed to be and sent this statement:

“We are no longer in COVID protocol for packages requiring a signature. This has been addressed with the employee and we do not anticipate any further issues moving forward.”

Sue told KCTV5 Investigates that she has heard that before, but she believes it’s important to keep trying.

“My name is on that prescription bottle,” said Masoner. “That’s a drug that sells for a lot of money on the street.”

She said she’d really be in a mess if her medication is stolen because it appears she signed for it and therefore received it. Her pharmacy confirms that fact.

If you have an unresolved issue with your postal service, you can submit a complaint with the Office of Inspector General here.

