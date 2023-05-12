Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City is now a sanctuary city for the trans community

By Mark Poulose
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is now a sanctuary city for the trans community after Mayor Quinton Lucas signed a resolution that pushes back against some bills at the state level.

“This is just about right and wrong,” said Lucas. “It is right to support your fellow people.”

The resolution passed with an 11-1 vote.

“We are not giving up a fight for people. We are not going to be scared to stand up for people,” Lucas said. “It’s never wrong to stand up for people.”

The resolution comes at a time when some trans rights are in the crosshairs of the state legislature. Governor Mike Parson is expected to sign bills into law that would restrict minors’ access to gender-affirming care, as well as a ban on transgender women competing in female sports.

“To be in Kansas City, Missouri, means that you are in a city that accepts, promotes and supports the rights of trans people,” said Lucas. “I think that’s something that’s powerful.”

Heather Hall, who represents the first district, was the lone councilmember to vote against the resolution.

“People pay their tax dollars to us to do very few things,” said Hall. “Trash, snow removal, potholes, sidewalks. They do not tell us to do social issues at the municipal level.”

Members of the trans community were at city hall to see the resolution get signed. KCTV5 News talked to the head of the LGBTQ Housing Commission, and he said the city made the right decision.

“If the city chooses to say, ‘We are not going to discriminate,’ that’s the right thing to do,” said J.D. Besares. “We are just like everybody else. I mow my lawn. I garden. I grow tomatoes. We are just normal folks like everyone else.”

Critics of the resolution doubt its enforceability. Mayor Lucas said he plans to forward a letter to the Board of Police Commissioners asking them to follow the policy adopted by the council.

“There are a lot of priorities for the Kansas City Police Department,” Lucas said. “A priority for the Kansas City Police Department is not standing between patients and their physician, is not standing between decisions that are made by families.”

At the state level, Governor Parson plans to sign the two laws restricting the rights of trans people into law. If signed, the laws will be on the books until 2027.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes requests bond amendment to speak with friends listed as case defendants
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
Cassandra Sledge.
Woman charged following fatal shooting of 6-year-old in KCK
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCPD locates missing teen mother and baby
Health officials informed the public Wednesday morning that multiple cases of active...
Health officials report multiple cases of active tuberculosis in Wyandotte County

Latest News

Donna Tatum has been practicing cosmetic surgery acupuncture for eight years. She said her...
Is cosmetic acupuncture the new alternative to Botox?
On Thursday night, five months after being sworn in, Police Chief Stacey Graves detailed her...
KCPD chief discusses violent crime prevention plan at first community listening session
FORECAST: Thunderstorms to develop overnight into early Friday
FORECAST: Thunderstorms to develop overnight into early Friday
The city will not prosecute or fine any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives...
Kansas City becomes sanctuary city for gender-affirming care after City Council vote