JUST IN: Chiefs release full schedule

Home games in bold; all kickoffs are Central Time.

2023 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Network

Week 1 - at New Orleans Saints - TBD - KSHB

Week 2 - at Arizona Cardinals - TBD - KSHB

Week 3 - Cleveland Browns - TBD - KSHB

2023 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Network

Thursday, Sept. 7 - Detroit Lions - 7:20 p.m. - NBC

Sunday, Sept. 17 - at Jacksonville Jaguars - 12:00 p.m. - CBS/KCTV

Sunday, Sept. 24 - Chicago Bears - 3:25 p.m. - FOX

Sunday, Oct. 1 - at New York Jets - 7:20 p.m. - NBC

Sunday, Oct. 8 - at Minnesota Vikings - 3:25 p.m. - CBS/KCTV

Thursday, Oct. 12 - Denver Broncos - 7:15 p.m. - PRIME VIDEO

Sunday, Oct. 22 - Los Angeles Chargers - 3:25 p.m. - CBS/KCTV

Sunday, Oct. 29 - at Denver Broncos - 3:25 p.m. - CBS/KCTV

Sunday, Nov. 5 - Miami Dolphins (Germany) - 8:30 a.m. - NFLN

Sunday, Nov. 12 - BYE WEEK

Monday, Nov. 20 - Philadelphia Eagles - 7:15 p.m. - ESPN

Sunday, Nov. 26 - at Las Vegas Raiders - 3:25 p.m. - CBS/KCTV

Sunday, Dec. 3 - at Green Bay Packers - 7:20 p.m. - NBC

Sunday, Dec. 10 - Buffalo Bills - 3:25 p.m. - CBS/KCTV

Monday, Dec. 18 - at New England Patriots - 7:15 p.m. - ESPN

Monday, Dec. 25 - Las Vegas Raiders - 12:00 p.m. - CBS/KCTV

Sunday, Dec. 31 - Cincinnati Bengals - 3:25 p.m. - CBS/KCTV

Sat/Sun, Jan. 6/7 - at Los Angeles Chargers - TBD - TBD

