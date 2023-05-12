How to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ with mail carriers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The US Postal Service is teaming up with Harvesters in a nationwide effort to help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’.

Kansas City area residents wanting to participate are asked to fill a bag with non-perishable food and leave it by their mailbox for letter carriers Saturday, May 13 as part of the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

According to Harvesters, 1 in 11 people in our region are food insecure, not knowing where their next meal is coming from. More than 75,000 are children and many others are seniors living on fixed incomes too embarrassed to ask for help.

Food banks and pantries are often plentiful around the holidays but struggle to keep the shelves stocked by spring with kids entering summer when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available.

