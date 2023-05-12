Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

How to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ with mail carriers

Stamp out Hunger campaign
Stamp out Hunger campaign(Blue Ridge Area Food Bank)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The US Postal Service is teaming up with Harvesters in a nationwide effort to help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’.

Kansas City area residents wanting to participate are asked to fill a bag with non-perishable food and leave it by their mailbox for letter carriers Saturday, May 13 as part of the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

According to Harvesters, 1 in 11 people in our region are food insecure, not knowing where their next meal is coming from. More than 75,000 are children and many others are seniors living on fixed incomes too embarrassed to ask for help.

Food banks and pantries are often plentiful around the holidays but struggle to keep the shelves stocked by spring with kids entering summer when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zambezi Zinger
Worlds of Fun announces opening date for new edition of Zambezi Zinger
Storm clouds approach Ottawa, Kansas, on May 9, 2023.
FORECAST: Severe weather threat moving in Friday evening
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCPD locates missing teen mother and baby
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the...
Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in season-opener

Latest News

Tyrea Pryor was shot and killed by Independence police on March 11, 2022. Police records show...
Tyrea Pryor’s relatives file lawsuit against Independence, 2 officers following fatal shooting
Jada Kimbrough.
KCPD looking for 26-year-old woman last seen Thursday morning
Robert E. Green.
86-year-old man at center of Silver Advisory is found safe
BizCare, which is KCMO’s Office of Small Business, is working to help underrepresented...
BizCare to use grant to help small business owners in KC