How oddsmakers say the Chiefs schedule and 2023 season shapes up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The only team in the National Football League with the distinction of being favored in every game on its schedule is the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Thursday’s NFL schedule reveal provided fans with an idea of when and where games will take place, betting markets offer a glimpse into how the sportsbooks envision the season playing out. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid back for their sixth season together leading the Chiefs, Kansas City is expected to once again compete for another Lombardi trophy.

READ MORE: A closer look at every week of the Chiefs upcoming season

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs favored in every single game of the 2023 regular season and only a Week 4 road game at the New York Jets (-1) and a Week 18 trip to the Los Angeles Chargers (-2) see with Kansas City as less than a field goal favorite.

Kansas City’s schedule is ranked 16th based on opponent win percentage from the 2022 season, but Sharp Football Analysis said a compilation of betting market data factoring in offseason additions (like Aaron Rodgers to the Jets) has the Chiefs with the third-toughest schedule in 2023 trailing only the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

READ MORE: Chargers social media team pokes fun at infamous Chiefs fan

Overall, the betting market favors Kansas City in just about every regard. With the two-time Super Bowl MVP Mahomes at quarterback, Kansas City is the favorite to win its division, conference and the Super Bowl. The Chiefs over/under for wins is set at 11.5 with over as the favored (-140) outcome.

Bet Chiefs odds (all via DraftKings) Next closest team/player odds Regular season wins 11.5 (over -140, under +120) N/A AFC West winner -165 Chargers +340 AFC Conference winner +330 Bengals +500 Super Bowl winner +600 Eagles +800 Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes +650 Joe Burrow +700

CHECK OUT MORE KCTV5 CHIEFS COVERAGE HERE.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.