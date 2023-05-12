Aging & Style
How oddsmakers say the Chiefs schedule and 2023 season shapes up

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs after a catch against Philadelphia Eagles...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs after a catch against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The only team in the National Football League with the distinction of being favored in every game on its schedule is the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Thursday’s NFL schedule reveal provided fans with an idea of when and where games will take place, betting markets offer a glimpse into how the sportsbooks envision the season playing out. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid back for their sixth season together leading the Chiefs, Kansas City is expected to once again compete for another Lombardi trophy.

READ MORE: A closer look at every week of the Chiefs upcoming season

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs favored in every single game of the 2023 regular season and only a Week 4 road game at the New York Jets (-1) and a Week 18 trip to the Los Angeles Chargers (-2) see with Kansas City as less than a field goal favorite.

Kansas City’s schedule is ranked 16th based on opponent win percentage from the 2022 season, but Sharp Football Analysis said a compilation of betting market data factoring in offseason additions (like Aaron Rodgers to the Jets) has the Chiefs with the third-toughest schedule in 2023 trailing only the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

READ MORE: Chargers social media team pokes fun at infamous Chiefs fan

Overall, the betting market favors Kansas City in just about every regard. With the two-time Super Bowl MVP Mahomes at quarterback, Kansas City is the favorite to win its division, conference and the Super Bowl. The Chiefs over/under for wins is set at 11.5 with over as the favored (-140) outcome.

BetChiefs odds (all via DraftKings)Next closest team/player odds
Regular season wins11.5 (over -140, under +120)N/A
AFC West winner-165Chargers +340
AFC Conference winner+330Bengals +500
Super Bowl winner+600Eagles +800
Most Valuable PlayerPatrick Mahomes +650Joe Burrow +700

CHECK OUT MORE KCTV5 CHIEFS COVERAGE HERE.

