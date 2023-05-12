Aging & Style
FORECAST: Severe weather threat moving in Friday evening

Throughout the day, a strong, warm southerly flow will bring the wind up between 10 mph and 15...
Throughout the day, a strong, warm southerly flow will bring the wind up between 10 mph and 15 mph. Partly sunny skies will be common with temperatures ranging between 85° and 90° along with the heat index that will range between 88° and 92°(KCTV 5)
By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Low pressure from Colorado has lifted north into Nebraska and portions of Iowa have dropped a strong cold front across the central plains. Throughout the day, a strong, warm southerly flow will bring the wind up between 10 mph and 15 mph. Partly sunny skies will be common with temperatures ranging between 85° and 90° along with the heat index that will range between 88° and 92°. By this evening the front will begin to interact with the viewing area, and with the atmosphere, de-stabilizing and ample moisture and warm air lift to the region, severe weather threat will take over. The strongest of storms are expected at this time to the northwestern sections of Missouri, but a line of storms that will stretch south through our Kansas counties first and then into the metro can still produce severe weather activity.

Be prepared for damaging, wind, and hail, along with the potential of isolated tornado development. We expect most of the storm activity to end by late this evening with a few straggling storms into early Saturday morning. Partly sunny skies are still expected for the start of our Mother’s Day weekend with high temperatures remaining in the middle and upper 80s.

By Sunday showers and isolated storms re-develop, but not as aggressively as what is expected by tonight. Most of the wet weather will be concentrated south of the metro and mainly within the late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures are expected in the lower 80s on Sunday and will finally drop to the lower 70s Monday afternoon with the final exit of our storm system.

Through next week, partly sunny to mostly sunny skies will be common with a lack of rain and storm activity. Afternoon high temperatures will rebound back to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

