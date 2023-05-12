Family of DoorDash driver killed in police shooting speaks out

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The family of a DoorDash driver who was shot and killed by a KCK police officer during a traffic stop spoke out Thursday evening.

The family has been calling for police to release police body camera video from that night.

Amaree’ya Henderson’s mother said he was full of light and life, and she was proud of him every day.

Henderson’s younger sister says her 2-year-old is confused why his uncle is gone.

Henderson was afraid of police, according to the family’s attorney, due to a previous interaction with a different department. He asked his girlfriend in the car to FaceTime his mother during the traffic stop.

Henderson’s mother heard the gunshot while driving to scene.

The family’s attorney openly questioned how an unarmed man could be shot and killed at a traffic stop.

Kansas law is clear departments must allow the family to review body camera video, but there is nothing that forces police to reveal video to the public.

The shooting was investigated by the KCPD. It’s now in the hands of the Wyandotte County district attorney.

