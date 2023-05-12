Country Roots music festival coming to Legends Field this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The first big country music festival of the summer in the area comes Legends Field on Saturday.

Titled “Country Roots,” the festival will host artists Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Gabby Barrett, Clay Walker, Lonestar and Jo Dee Messina.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

According to the festival website, the event will also have bars (featuring craft whiskey cocktails and more), craft food and retail vendors, outdoor game experiences, a line dancing area and art installations.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.