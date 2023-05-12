Aging & Style
Country Roots music festival coming to Legends Field this weekend

Trace Adkins will perform at Legends Fields on Saturday, May 13.
Trace Adkins will perform at Legends Fields on Saturday, May 13.(Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The first big country music festival of the summer in the area comes Legends Field on Saturday.

Titled “Country Roots,” the festival will host artists Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Gabby Barrett, Clay Walker, Lonestar and Jo Dee Messina.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

According to the festival website, the event will also have bars (featuring craft whiskey cocktails and more), craft food and retail vendors, outdoor game experiences, a line dancing area and art installations.

ALSO READ: Luke Combs to bring ‘World Tour’ to Arrowhead Stadium in 2023

