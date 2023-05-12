A closer look at every week of the Chiefs upcoming season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs regular season schedule is finally here, with eight games broadcast on KCTV5 and six national primetime games.

Kansas City’s coming off a 14-3 regular season campaign in 2022, cruising to a seventh straight AFC West division title. Head Coach Andy Reid has led KC to the postseason nine of the last 10 years, culminating in an NFL record five consecutive AFC Championship Games at Arrowhead, along with 2 Super Bowl victories in 2020 and 2023.

The defending champions hope to end the 2023-24 season in rival territory, with Super Bowl LVIII scheduled for February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Kansas City’s last title defence ended with a 14-2 regular season record and repeat trip to the Super Bowl vs. Tampa Bay.

The Chiefs have the 16th toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, and 8th toughest in the AFC, based on combined opponent win percentage. However, KC has the 3rd toughest schedule based on Vegas’ projected win totals. Kansas City has 9 games against teams with a winning record last season, and 8 games vs. playoff teams last year with the Chargers twice, Eagles, Bengals, Bills, Vikings, Jaguars, Dolphins.

Week 1, Sept. 7: Detroit Lions at Chiefs, 7:15 on NBC Thursday Night Football

Kansas City will raise a Super Bowl banner to kickoff the 2023-24 NFL season under the primetime Arrowhead lights. The Chiefs opened up the NFL season as defending champions in 2020 with a 34-20 victory over Houston. KC also started the 2017 NFL season with an upset 42-27 win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. History is on Kansas City’s side in week one after eight straight season opening victories. Patrick Mahomes has turned in a perfect season opener stat line over his first five years starting, totaling 19 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and 308 yards per game in week one. This will mark Detroit’s first trip to Arrowhead since 2003, a 45-17 Chiefs win that featured Trent Green and Joey Harrington at Quarterback. Kansas City’s 2-0 vs. the Lions under Andy Reid, with a 45-10 win in London, England in 2015, and a 34-30 victory in Detroit in 2019. The Lions finished 9-8 last season in Dan Campbell’s second season as head coach, winning 8 of their last 10 games. Detroit’s looking for the team’s first playoff berth since 2016 and first postseason victory since 1991. This is the first of four games against the NFC North.

Week 2, Sept. 17: Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 on KCTV5

Kansas City’s first road game of the season features an AFC divisional round rematch. The Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20 in the first of three postseason wins, along with a 27-17 victory in the regular season. KC has won seven straight games against Jacksonville, but with 2021 number one overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, along with former Chiefs offensive coordinator and Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson, the Jags are the favorite to win the AFC South. the Jaguars improved from 3-14 to 9-8 last year. Andy Reid’s first ever win as Chiefs head coach also came in Jacksonville in 2013. This is the only noon Sunday kickoff on Kansas City’s entire regular season schedule. Patrick Mahomes has a career 13-3 record in the month of September.

Week 3, Sept. 24: Chicago Bears at Chiefs, 3:25 on FOX

After starting the year 3-4, the Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL last season at 3-14. Former Mizzou defensive coordinator from 2001-2008, Matt Eberflus, enters year two as head coach, looking to lead Chicago to the team’s first playoff win since 2010. He replaced Matt Nagy, who served as Chiefs Quarterbacks coach last season, and this year will take over Eric Bieniemy as Chiefs offensive coordinator, after Bieniemy accepted the OC job in Washington. The Bears infamously selected Quarterback Mitch Trubisky ahead of Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. Justin Fields now enters his third season at QB with a 5-20 career record. The Chiefs handled the Bears 26-3 back in 2019, but Chicago did leave Arrowhead victorious on their last trip to Kansas City, when Jay Cutler came back to beat Alex Smith 18-17.

Week 4, Oct. 1: Chiefs at New York Jets, 7:20 on NBC Sunday Night Football

The city that never sleeps will host potentially the first ever Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers showdown in primetime Sunday night. When Rodgers played for the Packers, Mahomes missed KC’s 31-24 loss in 2019 with an injury, while Rodgers missed KC’s 13-7 win 2021. Set to enter his 19th NFL season, Rodgers has left Green Bay’s frozen tundra for the Big Apple. Rodgers has the second most NFL MVP awards in NFL history with four, two coming in 2020 and 2021, before Mahomes won his second MVP last season. Now Rodgers will have one of Mahomes’ trusted weapons at his disposal, with Mecole Hardman set to suit up in New York after his first four years in Kansas City. The Chiefs are 3-1 vs. New York under Andy Reid with all three wins coming by at least 14 points at Arrowhead, but the one loss did come at MetLife Stadium in 2017 by a 38-31 final. The Jets finished 7-10 last year in Robert Saleh’s third season as head coach. Saleh served as the 49ers defensive coordinator that Kansas City beat in Super Bowl 55.

Week 5, Oct. 8: Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 3:25 on KCTV5

The Chiefs will go for the team’s first win in Minnesota since 1996, a Kansas City win led by Steve Bono, Marcus Allen and Greg Hill. Kansas City most recently beat the Vikings at Arrowhead in 2019, when backup quarterback Matt Moore led a comeback that ended in a Harrison Butker game-winning field goal. The Chiefs last trip to the land of 10,000 lakes ended with a 16-10 loss, dropping Kansas City to 1-5, which spurred an 11 game win streak and the franchise’s first postseason win in more than two decades. The Vikings are coming off a 14-3 regular season, with an nfl record 11-0 record in one-possession games. Minnesota’s four losses came by a combined 50-139 to score, and their season came to an end in the wild card round vs. the New York Giants. Kevin O’Connell returns for his second season as head coach, with QB Kirk Cousins, WR Justin Jefferson and RB Dalvin Cook leading the offense. The Chiefs have won 15 straight regular season games vs. NFC opponents.

Week 6, Oct. 12: Denver Broncos at Chiefs, 7:15 on Amazon Thursday Night Football

The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead on short rest for Kansas City’s first divisional test of the year under the primetime Thursday night lights. After losing seven straight games to the Broncos in the Peyton Manning era, the Chiefs have now won 15 consecutive games over Denver. After winning the Super Bowl in 2015, the Broncos have yet to turn in a double-digit win season since then. Denver’s on the team’s third head coach in three years, going from Vic Fangio, to Blue Valley West grad Nathaniel Hackett, to now Sean Payton, who spent 15 seasons as New Orleans Saints head coach and won the Super Bowl in 2009. The Broncos also changed from former Mizzou star and Lee’s Summit native Drew Lock at quarterback to 9-time Pro Bowler and former Seattle Seahawk Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. His debut season did not go as planned with 17 turnovers to only 16 touchdown passes, along with a league high 55 sacks.

Week 7, Oct. 22: Los Angeles Chargers at Chiefs, 3:25 on KCTV5

After a 12-1 overall stretch of Chiefs over Chargers dominance, Los Angeles has actually won two of the last five meetings, three of last five games at Arrowhead, and each of the last five games that starters have played has come down to the final minute. The Chargers held an early 10-point lead in their last trip to Kansas City, only for a 99-yard Jaylen Watson pick-6 to help pave the way to a 27-24 Chiefs win. Los Angeles finished the regular season 10-7, before blow a 27-0 lead to Jacksonville in the wild card round of the playoffs. Justin Herbert is set to enter his fourth season at quarterback and third season under head coach Brandon Staley. This is Kansas City’s last home game over the next 28 days.

Week 8, Oct. 29: Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 3:25 on KCTV5

Kansas City’s last trip to Mile High started strong with a 27-0 lead just 15 minutes into the game, ending in a 34-28 KC victory. Overall the Chiefs have also dominated the division for the better part of a decade now, winning 44 of the last 49 games against AFC West rivals. This game serves as Kansas City’s last game in the United States for the next 21 days.

Week 9, Nov. 5: Miami Dolphins at Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany, 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network

Guten Tag, Deutschland! The Chiefs 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Frankfurt will arrive at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead time, serving as the franchise’s first ever game in Germany, first international game since vs. Los Angeles in Mexico in 2019, and first European game since vs. Detroit in England in 2015. Kansas City’s last trip across the pond entertained fans abroad with scores from De’Anthony Thomas, Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware, Jeremy Maclin, Alex Smith and Travis Kelce. Now, German fans will get a front row seat to one of the most anticipated reunions of the year for Tyreek Hill’s first game against his old team. The Chiefs traded the 4-time All-Pro wide receiver last offseason for a handful of draft picks and salary cap space. Hill went on to produce career highs in receptions with 119 and receiving yards with 1,710. The Chiefs are 3-0 vs. Miami in the Andy Reid era, while Mike McDaniel is set to enter his second season as Dolphins head coach, along with Tua Tagovailoa in his fourth year as a pro. This game counts as a home game for Kansas City, meaning there’s a balanced 8 home games and 8 road games on the 2023-24 regular season schedule.

Week 10, Nov. 12: Bye Week

Week 11, Nov. 20: Philadelphia Eagles at Chiefs, 7:15 on ESPN Monday Night Football

All the Eagles vs. Chiefs storylines that headlined a Super Bowl will once again get the Monday Night Football treatment. The rematch of Kansas City’s instant-classic 38-35 Super Bowl LVII win over Philadelphia serves as Kansas City’s additional NFC opponent this season. Andy Reid is 4-0 vs. the team that fired him back in 2013, with the one win at Arrowhead coming in 2017 by a 27-20 final score. It’s also the third matchup between All-Pro brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, and the third meeting against quarterback Jalen Hurts and former Chiefs wide receivers coach turned Eagles head coach, Nick Sirianni. History’s on Reid’s side following the week off to recharge, with Big Red holding a 29-4 all-time record following a bye week. This is Arrowhead’s third and final primetime game of the regular season.

Week 12, Nov. 26: Chiefs at Las Vegas, 3:25 on KCTV5

The first of what Kansas City hopes will be two trips to sin city in the 2023-24 season arrives a couple days after Thanksgiving. It’s the Chiefs’ fourth ever trip to this season’s Super Bowl host city. KC’s first trip ended with a Mahomes to Kelce game-winning touchdown, but the last two rivalry showdowns have ended in blowout fashion. The Chiefs have won 15 of their last 17 games against the Raiders. Former Broncos head coach and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels replaced John Gruden/Rich Bisaccia at head coach last season, and the Raiders added former Packers All-Pro wide out Davante Adams, only to disappoint with a 6-11 season. The franchise has reached the playoffs just two times in the last 20 seasons, and this year will go turn from Derek Carr at quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo, who the Chiefs beat in Super Bowl 55.

Week 13, Dec. 3: Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 7:20 on NBC Sunday Night Football

The Chiefs are known for finishing the year strong, winning 23 of their last 26 games in December. This season the month will kickoff with a Super Bowl I rematch and the second meeting between Mahomes and newly promoted Packers quarterback Jordan Love. After 18 seasons, the Packers are moving on from 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, with Love entering his third season as a pro. Green Bay started 2-0 vs. Kansas City in the Andy Reid era, before KC’s first victory came in Love’s first career NFL start as a rookie in 2021. Matt LaFleur will enter his fifth season as head coach coming off an 8-9 campaign and Green Bay’s first season without a playoff berth since 2018. This is only Kansas City’s second trip to Green Bay’s frozen tundra in the last two decades.

Week 14, Dec. 10: Buffalo Bills at Chiefs, 3:25 on KCTV5

The Chiefs and Bills will square off for the 14th time in the last 15 seasons. Kansas City has owned the postseason part of the rivalry, ending Buffalo’s season in the 2020 AFC Championship Game and again in the 13 second divisional round classic in 2022. However the Bills have gotten regular season revenge, in the form of a 38-20 thumping at Arrowhead in 2021, and then handed the Chiefs their only home loss of the year in 2022. Andy Reid is 3-3 against his former Philadelphia assistant coach turned Bills head coach, Sean McDermott. The Bills went 17 years without making the playoffs, but have now reached the postseason in five of the last six seasons. Quarterback Josh Allen led Buffalo to a 13-3 record last season, before falling at home in the divisional round to Cincinnati.

Week 15, Dec. 18: Chiefs at New England Patriots, 7:15 on ESPN Monday Night Football

A matchup that drove Chiefs fans mad for the first half of Andy Reid’s tenure, now gets the primetime Monday night spotlight with the Chiefs as the favorite. It’s been a back and forth rivalry with Reid first getting the better of Bill Belichick in 2014, when Kansas City throttled New England 41-14 in a Monday Night party at Arrowhead. Then the Patriots ended Kansas City’s season in Foxborough in the 2016 divisional round, 27-20. Then the Chiefs spoiled the Patriots ring ceremony on the NFL’s opening night in 2017 to the tune of a 42-27 win. Patrick Mahomes would win his ever start in New England, coming back to beat Tom Brady with 43-40 a game-winning Harrison Butker field goal. Only to then fall in heartbreaking fashion at the end of #15′s rookie year, when New England eliminated Kansas City in overtime of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead. The Chiefs then won back to back showdowns in 2019 and 2020, but the sour taste still remains for some. It’s a different rivalry now with Mac Jones at Quarterback and Belichick losing some of his luster. After winning 12 or more games in eight straight seasons, and reaching double-digit wins in 17 consecutive years, the Patriots have just 25 wins over the last three seasons combined.

Week 16, Dec. 25: Las Vegas Raiders at Chiefs, 12:00 on Monday Christmas Day on KCTV5

Merry Christmas from Arrowhead. After Chiefs Kingdom unwraps presents Monday morning, the team hopes to add one more gift with a rivalry win over the Raiders. Kansas City has won its last two Christmas Day games, including the 33-10 blowout win in 2016, highlighted by a Dontari Poe touchdown pass, ending with Andy Reid in a Santa Claus suit. The Chiefs have won 15 of their last 17 games against the Raiders, but one of those losses did come at Arrowhead in 2020, followed by the infamous Las Vegas victory lap around the stadium.

Week 17, Dec. 31: Cincinnati Bengals at Chiefs, 3:25 on KCTV5

One of the biggest new rivalries in the NFL will send 2023 into the history books on New Year’s Eve at Arrowhead. Cincinnati will face the team that’s ended their season in two of the last three AFC Championship games. Even playing on a hobbled leg, Mahomes, Skyy Moore, Chris Jones and Harrison Butker helped reclaim the Lamar Hunt trophy with a 23-20 win this past January. However it’s a back and forth rivalry with the Bengals beating the Chiefs three times in the same calendar year of 2022, and even seven of the last nine meetings overall. Four straight matchups have been decided by exactly three points. Thankfully for Chiefs Kingdom the game isn’t in the Jungle, with Kansas City yet to win a game in Cincinnati since 1984. Adding fuel to the Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow rivalry is the swap in security guards. Left tackle Orlando Brown will go from protecting #15′s blind side, to now #9 after signing a four-year, $64 million deal in the offseason. After winning six total games over the two previous seasons, head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Title Games and the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1988.

Week 18, Jan. 6 or 7: Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

All three Chiefs vs. Chargers games at SoFi Stadium have lived up to LA’s Hollywood billing. Harrison Butker kicked a game winning 58-yard field goal in 2020, then Kansas City came back to win in 2021, and came back to win again in the final minute of 2022′s showdown thanks to three Travis Kelce touchdown catches. The date and time of this game will be announced heading into the final week of the season.

