Chiefs: Tickets on sale Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom will be welcoming fans from across the country to the Red Kingdom eight times in the regular season.

The NFL Super Bowl champs will be hard at work this season, but the optimistic Chiefs fans will be rowdy no matter what.

The Chiefs have the 16th toughest strength of schedule this season in the NFL. It’ll be the 8th toughest in the AFC based on the combined opponent win percentage. Kansas City has the 3rd toughest schedule based on Las Vegas’ projected win totals. The combined record for Chiefs’ opponents from last season was just over .500 at 147 wins to 140 losses.

They have nine games this season against teams with a winning record last season and eight games against playoff teams last year. Eight games will be right here on KCTV5 and there will be six national primetime games.

Single-game and group tickets for games at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale Friday morning, the day after the full schedule release. Tickets can be purchased at Chiefs.com starting at 11 a.m. for the public, season ticket holders get a one-hour head start at 10 a.m., and Jackson County taxpayers will get an even earlier start at 8 a.m.

According to Seat Geek, the average ticket price for a Chiefs home game last season was $242 with some as low as $39.

KC will be featured on the international stage again this season but this time in Frankfurt, Germany for their game against the Miami Dolphins. KCTV5′s Jiani Navarro spoke with a travel agent about what Chiefs fans can expect to pay to go see that matchup. Joanne Weeks with Acendas Travel said under $1,000 a person for flights for this trip is actually pretty reasonable.

“This is an offseason travel time for Europe so it’s going to be cooling off but again you’re not going to be seeing rates in the $1,500 to $1,600 to $1,700 a person. If you wait you’re going to probably pay more and have a less desirable flight,” said Weeks.

Fans will have to register for those international tickets through the NFL’s international game site. It doesn’t guarantee tickets but it does get you a chance to get the tickets when they become available.

