Victim brought to hospital as police respond to shooting at Lawrence motel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The investigation into an overnight shooting continues after police were called to a Motel 6 in Lawrence as the victim was brought to a nearby hospital.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, May 10, officials were called to Motel 6 in North Lawrence at 1130 N. 3rd. St. with reports of a shooting. An officer who had been about a block away at the time of the incident was able to quickly secure the scene.

As more officers arrived, LPD said it learned the gunshot victim was not at the scene. About 10 minutes later, dispatch was advised that a man with a gunshot wound was brought into the Emergency Room.

Investigators said they responded to both scenes to take witness statements and interview those involved. The victim was found to be hit in the shoulder and was able to give his own statement.

LPD said Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians worked throughout the night to gather evidence and create a record of the crime scene. Some witness accounts are still in process and the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS or LPD at 785-832-7501.

