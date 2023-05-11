Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Victim brought to hospital as police respond to shooting at Lawrence motel

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department(LKPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The investigation into an overnight shooting continues after police were called to a Motel 6 in Lawrence as the victim was brought to a nearby hospital.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, May 10, officials were called to Motel 6 in North Lawrence at 1130 N. 3rd. St. with reports of a shooting. An officer who had been about a block away at the time of the incident was able to quickly secure the scene.

As more officers arrived, LPD said it learned the gunshot victim was not at the scene. About 10 minutes later, dispatch was advised that a man with a gunshot wound was brought into the Emergency Room.

Investigators said they responded to both scenes to take witness statements and interview those involved. The victim was found to be hit in the shoulder and was able to give his own statement.

LPD said Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians worked throughout the night to gather evidence and create a record of the crime scene. Some witness accounts are still in process and the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS or LPD at 785-832-7501.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zambezi Zinger
Worlds of Fun announces opening date for new edition of Zambezi Zinger
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCPD locates missing teen mother and baby
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the...
Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in season-opener
Not many achieve perfection, especially when it comes to the ACT. However, two students from...
2 students from different Olathe schools get perfect ACT score

Latest News

Trace Adkins will perform at Legends Fields on Saturday, May 13.
Country Roots music festival coming to Legends Field this weekend
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes to appear in person, witnesses virtually at next court hearing
The Chargers social media team referenced infamous Chiefs fan Xaviar Babudar aka 'Chiefsaholic'...
Chargers social media team pokes fun at infamous Chiefs fan
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the...
Red Friday for Chiefs Kingdom: Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m.
Sports Betting Hangs in Balance as Session Ends in Missouri
Sports Betting Hangs in Balance as Session Ends in Missouri