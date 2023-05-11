Tips to help improve the well-being of women of all ages

With Mother’s Day coming up soon, it’s an ideal time to honor the important role women play in our families and communities, as well as look for ways to help encourage women of all ages to prioritize their health. To help do that, Jillian gets wellness tips from Dr. Donna O’Shea, an OB/GYN and Chief Medical Officer of Population Health with UnitedHealthCare. Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.