Thirsty? Try this locally made seltzer crafted for community

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The founding trio of new hard seltzer, Kin Seltzer, has high hopes to break into the local seltzer space with a product targeting overlooked black consumers.  Leadership is a collaboration of three local businesses and community leaders. Kearra Johnson joins Jillian and Bill to share the how she hopes the drink will add much needed inclusivity to the craft seltzer space.

