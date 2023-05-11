Aging & Style
Super Bowl rematch between Chiefs-Eagles set for Monday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kelce Bowl 2.0. Super Bowl rematch. Andy Reid vs. his former team for a fifth time. The headlines for Nov. 20 are too many to count.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take place on Monday, Nov. 20 at 7:15 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the NFL stated the Chiefs would open the season with a home matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

The Super Bowl champs will also take on the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany, and then will host the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve at Arrowhead Stadium.

