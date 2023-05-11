Aging & Style
Rescuers save stray cat with head stuck in soup can

The Humane Society of Marlboro County saved a kitten who had its head stuck inside a soup can...
By Kristin Nelson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Animal rescuers in South Carolina were able to free a kitten that got its head stuck in a soup can.

According to the Humane Society of Marlboro County, the cat was found Monday near some trash next to the Department of Transportation office.

Workers believe the animal got stuck trying to find food in the garbage.

A transportation worker brought the little guy to the humane society and veterinarians were able to examine the animal.

“One of the staff members gently pulled on the can to see if anything could be done. We could see him trying to move a little and eventually, we were able to wiggle him free,” a volunteer with the humane society said.

The kitten has since been given the fitting name of Campbell. He suffered a few minor scratches but nothing serious in the incident.

“He’s not the cuddliest guy at the moment, but I think he’ll warm up once he knows he’s safe,” the volunteer shared.

The team said Campbell is now available to be adopted and those interested can check on his status and others online.

