Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man indicted on 98 charges for shooting at Taiwanese church in California

David Chou, of Las Vegas, is charged with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges...
David Chou, of Las Vegas, is charged with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges and forcefully obstructing the free exercise of religion.(Orange County Sheriffs Office via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press and AMY TAXIN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding five others at a Southern California church luncheon last year has been charged with dozens of federal hate crimes in connection with the attack, which investigators said was motivated by political hatred of Taiwan.

The indictment announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice charges David Chou, of Las Vegas, with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges and forcefully obstructing the free exercise of religion.

Messages seeking comment from attorneys who have represented Chou, 69, in a separate case in state court were not immediately returned.

Authorities said Chou chained and nailed shut exit doors before launching the attack on a gathering of older parishioners from the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods on May 15, 2022.

Chou had two handguns, bags of ammunition and four Molotov cocktail-style devices, and was motivated by hatred of Taiwan, where he grew up, investigators said.

Among the charges were 45 counts of obstructing free exercise of religious beliefs by force, “which resulted in the death of one person, included attempts to kill 44 others, and involved the use of a firearm and attempted use of explosives and fire,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

Chou was charged last year by Orange County prosecutors with murder and attempted murder including enhancements for a hate crime and other counts. He pleaded not guilty. Online records show Chou is currently bein held without bail in Orange County and due back in court July 14.

Authorities said Chou had no prior connection to the church. They said he spent an hour with attendees before the attack, apparently to gain their trust, then closed the doors and started shooting.

Dr. John Cheng, the 52-year-old son of a congregant, charged at Chou and was killed, authorities say. His action helped disrupt the shooter, who was hit by a chair thrown by the church’s former pastor and jumped on by several people who tied him up with an extension cord until police arrived.

The wounded victims ranged in age from 66 to 92.

Chou, a U.S. citizen, grew up in Taiwan after his family was forced from mainland China when communists took control, authorities have said.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison without parole.

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes requests bond amendment to speak with friends listed as case defendants
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
Cassandra Sledge.
Woman charged following fatal shooting of 6-year-old in KCK
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar
Health officials informed the public Wednesday morning that multiple cases of active...
Health officials report multiple cases of active tuberculosis in Wyandotte County

Latest News

The city will not prosecute or fine any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives...
Kansas City becomes sanctuary city for gender-affirming care after City Council vote
Police told KCTV5 Thursday they are working with the mother of Amaree’ya Henderson to allow her...
Family to see bodycam video in fatal KCK police shooting
Attorneys representing the family of Tyrea Pryor have filed a $25 million federal civil lawsuit...
Tyrea Pryor’s relatives file lawsuit against Independence, 2 officers following fatal shooting
“Don’t pass laws that make it harder for people to afford housing,” said Attorney David...
Federal lawsuit filed against Shawnee over co-living ordinance
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
A closer look at every week of the Chiefs upcoming season