KCPD looking for 26-year-old woman last seen Thursday morning

Jada Kimbrough.
Jada Kimbrough.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a woman with autism who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

They said 26-year-old Jada Kimbrough was last seen at 8 a.m. leaving the 11500 block of Campbell Street.

She was wearing a black shirt, black crop pants, and black Crocs.

The police note that she does have medical issues and is attracted to water.

If you know where she is, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

