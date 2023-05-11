KCPD hosting events for fallen officers, allowing community to speak on violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is hosting events across the city to honor fallen officers and allow the community to share their voices about violent crime.

KCPD is honoring fallen officers Thursday morning as part of its annual memorial service. The ceremony is for 120 officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice, including Officer James Muhlbauer who was killed in a car crash on February 15.

It’ll include an honor guard, a 21-gun salute, the KCPD color guard, bagpipers, and a flyover by the police helicopter. 120 flags will be on display representing each life lost.

Dispatchers have been reading one officer’s name per hour over the police radio system for the past 120 hours for the 120 officers.

Muhlbauer’s brother Chris Smith will speak at the ceremony about their family’s loss and several other surviving family members of other fallen officers will be in attendance.

The event will be happening at the Police Headquarters at 1125 Locust St at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to attend the ceremony. It will be held inside the headquarters in the community room if it is to rain during the event.

The community is also invited to the first of several quarterly “Listening Sessions” with KCPD Chief Stacey Graves on Thursday night. Graves will be making her “State of the City” address about plans to curb violence in our city.

The listening sessions are a partnership between KCPD, The Public Safety Coalition and is being facilitated by KC Common Good. It’s modeled after the coalition’s community listening sessions before Graves’ official selection as chief.

Graves is expected to open the sessions by sharing ideas on ways to reduce the city’s high rate of violent crime, before community members can engage in round-table conversations to share their thoughts and concerns.

Right now, Kansas City is on track to surpass the deadliest year in the city’s history, which was 2020 when 179 people were killed that year.

There are a recorded 59 homicides so far this year and 56 homicides occurred during the same time from January to May 8 during the last three years. 2020 ended with the record year, 2021 ended with 156 homicides, and 2022 ended with 169.

This will be happening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the United Believers Community Church which is 5600 East 112 Terrace off South U.S. 71 Highway.

