KCK Police: Efforts underway to reveal bodycam footage in shooting of DoorDash driver

Amaree’ya Henderson
Amaree’ya Henderson(Family photo)
By Cyndi Fahrlander and Angie Ricono
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police told KCTV5 Thursday they are working with the mother of Amaree’ya Henderson to allow her to view police body camera footage of her son’s death.

Kansas state law gives family members that right.

There are no plans to publicly release the video or the name of the officer, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department stated.

Henderson was shot and killed by a KCKPD officer on April 26 at a traffic stop. The cause for the stop remains unclear.

Attorneys representing his family said the officer never explained the reason for the stop even though Henderson kept asking.

Henderson’s girlfriend was also in the car and eventually Facetimed his mother, Paulette Johnson. because Henderson was scared.

Johnson said she was on the phone when she heard the gunshots.

Kansas City, Missouri, police investigated the officer-involved shooting, and the case has been handed over to the Wyandotte County District Attorney.

The family and attorneys have demanded greater transparency in the case questioning how what appears to be a simple traffic stop ended in a fatal shooting.

