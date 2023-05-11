Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jackson Mahomes to appear in person, witnesses virtually at next court hearing

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.(Overland Park Detention Center)
By Greg Dailey
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Mo. (KCTV) - When Jackson Mahomes was charged last week with three felony crimes, the judge prohibited him from having contact with any of the witnesses in the case.

But the 22-year-old social media influencer knows some of them, and so he has requested his bond be modified allowing him to contact them. Mahomes lists four people in the court filing with whom he has asked to maintain contact.

That will be the subject of a court hearing on May 16 at 1:15 p.m. Mahomes has been ordered to appear in person, while the witnesses can be on Zoom.

Mahomes was arrested and charged on May 3 with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He bonded out that afternoon.

Jackson Mahomes appeared virtually for a court hearing on May 11, 2023.
Jackson Mahomes appeared virtually for a court hearing on May 11, 2023.(KCTV5/Pool camera)

Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly assaulted her and shoved a waiter in separate incidents.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant located at 6995 W. 151st Street.

A judge prohibited Mahomes and his legal team from publicly addressing the charges.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes requests bond amendment to speak with friends listed as case defendants
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
Cassandra Sledge.
Woman charged following fatal shooting of 6-year-old in KCK
Health officials informed the public Wednesday morning that multiple cases of active...
Health officials report multiple cases of active tuberculosis in Wyandotte County
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar

Latest News

Zambezi Zinger
Worlds of Fun announces opening date for new edition of Zambezi Zinger
Lady justice
It’s a first for KU’s School of Law
FORECAST: Scattered showers to build throughout the Metro
FORECAST: Scattered showers to build throughout the Metro
FORECAST: Scattered showers to build throughout the Metro
FORECAST: Scattered showers to build throughout the Metro