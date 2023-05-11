Aging & Style
It’s a first for KU’s School of Law

Lady justice
Lady justice(WILX)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - For the first time in history The University of Kansas’ law school entered the overall Top 50 with a number 40 ranking among all law schools and number 18 among public institutions, according to U.S. News & World Report Law School rankings released Thursday.

Last year KU Law was ranked 27th and 18th, respectively. KU attributed the jump, in large part, to the School of Law having some of the highest bar passage and employment rates in the nation.

KU’s Medical School is ranked among the best in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report Medical School released today.

KU now has 51 graduate programs in the top 50 among public universities, including nine programs in the top 10.

