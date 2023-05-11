Aging & Style
FORECAST: Scattered showers expected Thursday afternoon, severe threat remains low

By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It is nice to see there is less than the severe weather risk for today. Still looking at scattered popcorn-like showers and storms to build from the south and track to the north.

Should start to see more active storms by mid to late this afternoon as we peak with the heat of the day which is only expected in the lower and middle 70s. Still looking at a threat for more wind and hail development, which is now more likely between pea-sized and quarter-size.

Friday however, the severe risk has increased with a slight risk threat to the metro and north, and for the rest of the viewing area under a marginal risk for severe storms. It’s the same situation as yesterday morning with the conversation of large size, hail, and damaging wind above 58 mph along with a small threat for isolated tornado development. The HRRR and the NAM both feature sporadic storms throughout the day. Somewhat isolated.

But a mainline that comes in within the evening most likely carries over to the early morning of Saturday.

Both models indicate very strong storms along that line. We’re going to see changes throughout the day just like we saw yesterday but that’s what I’m looking at right now.

Afternoon high temperatures are expected in the lower and middle 80s on Friday so we should have plenty of warm unstable air, even moving into the overnight. Preliminary cape values are registering between 1500 and 2000 j/kg. This is want to definitely keep an eye on.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

