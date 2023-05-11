FORECAST: Scattered showers to build throughout the Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of low pressure remains well to the west today as it extends a warm front across the central plains, and into the Missouri River Valley. This front has lifted above our area and is allowing for scattered showers and storms to develop slowly throughout the morning. By late morning, scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms should develop around the metro and will continue to build throughout the afternoon as we continue to increase temperatures back into just the lower and middle 70s.

Within the early to late afternoon, popcorn, like storms are expected to develop and in the storms, an opportunity for severe weather cannot be ruled out. Our main concern will be damaging wind and hail ranging in size from a pea to a quarter. The development for tornadoes is very low, but not out of the picture. As we transition into Friday, we finally see moving in that area of low pressure settled out west within Colorado. This low-pressure system will track mainly to the east-northeast throughout the next 24 hours developing a strong, cold front that will sweep into our area.

Another weather alert day is expected on Friday as severe storm activity has increased in our forecast models. Our severe weather predictions have a slight risk for severe storms within the metro and north, with the south under a marginal risk of severe storms. At this time the model runs are expecting a late-night front passage, which will yield the strongest of storms. That being said, I cannot rule out sporadic storm activity throughout the day. Afternoon, high temperatures are expected to peak within the middle and upper 80s, which will allow moisture to lift into the mid-levels quickly. Once this storm system passes, the chances for wet weather will decrease dramatically through the weekend. Twenty percent chances are expected on Saturday with a 30% chance for showers and an isolated week thunderstorm activity Sunday late afternoon into the early evening.

By next week clear skies in a more stabilized atmosphere are expected with temperatures dropping back down to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.