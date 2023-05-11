Family of man shot to death by Independence Police files federal lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police officers shot and killed Tyrea Pryor on March 11, 2022. Now his family is is taking the case to federal court.

Police records showed the incident started with a disturbance call for help. Strangers were yelling and banging on someone’s door who had called police. Law enforcement arrived and saw a car matching the caller’s description in the driveway. They followed it but ended the chase after four blocks.

Police continued to follow the sedan at a normal speed without lights and sirens. The white sedan crashed into another vehicle.

Dash camera video revealed a tense scene where police wanted to see Tyrea Pryor’s hands. H was pinned in the car. An AR-15 was also wedged in the car. An IPD officer climbed in the backseat and tried to remove it. What happened next was something the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office called “a series of ill-advised events that resulted in a terrible loss of life.”

Video and police reports revealed a communications breakdown. Officers who fired their guns didn’t realize another officer with a gun was in the back of the Dodge, moving around, trying to get the AR-15 rifle out.

Attorneys and family members of Tyrea Pryor rallied Thursday at the Jackson County Courthouse. (Angie Ricono)

Lawyers representing the family of Tyrea Pryor questioned the logic Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office used to criminally clear Independence Police officers.

Baker released a lengthy 11-page explanation outlining Missouri law for use of force and “reasonable belief” — did the officers reasonably believe they were in danger?

“The law does not require that a belief be found to be true for it to be reasonable,” she said in the letter.

Pryor’s 17-year-old son recalled the early morning he learned his father was dead and how he was trying to hold things together for his younger siblings.

“It’s very hurting,” said Tyrea Pryor, Jr. “I feel like it could happen to me too. Can we please hold those police officers accountable for they did?”

