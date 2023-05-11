Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Ex-Kansas legislator who committed COVID relief fraud seeks to avoid prison sentence

A former Kansas lawmaker who was convicted of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief is trying to avoid spending any time in prison
FILE - Kansas state Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita, testifies during a committee hearing, Jan....
FILE - Kansas state Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita, testifies during a committee hearing, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The former Kansas lawmaker who was convicted of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief is trying to avoid spending any time in prison, with his attorney citing his Air Force service in a combat zone as one reason. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)(AP)
By JOHN HANNA
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas lawmaker who was convicted of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief is trying to avoid spending any time in prison, with his attorney citing his Air Force service in a combat zone as one reason.

But prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence former Republican state Rep. Michael Capps, of Wichita, to four years and three months in prison. They have argued in court documents that he “continues to show neither remorse nor contrition" over stealing nearly $500,000 in funds meant to help businesses remain afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren scheduled Capps' sentencing for Thursday in Wichita. A jury convicted the 45-year-old former lawmaker in December of four counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering, three counts of making false statements on loan applications and one count of bank fraud. The jury acquitted him of six charges, and another charge was dismissed before his trial.

Capps served a single term in the Kansas House in 2019-20 and lost his 2020 Republican primary race.

Prosecutors said Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees.

In a court filing ahead of Thursday's hearing, Capps attorney Kurt Kerns described Capps as a “single father and disabled American veteran who has no criminal history” and called for a sentence of five years of probation.

Capps served in the Air Force in Afghanistan and Pakistan for nearly seven months in 2001-02 under “harsh and dangerous combat conditions” and received multiple decorations, the defense filing said. Capps was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2018, the filing said, and the condition makes people more likely to engage in risky behavior.

The defense filing also said Capps suffers from medical problems such as high blood pressure and would be “at a higher risk of death or serious illness” if he contracts COVID-19, which is more likely in prison.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon argued prosecutors' sentencing memo that Capps had engaged in “goal-oriented deceit," using fake payroll numbers, employment data and revenue figures in filling out loan applications.

“This Court should reject the defendant's continued efforts to avoid responsibility, which signal his likelihood to persist in similar conduct in the future,” Gordon wrote.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes requests bond amendment to speak with friends listed as case defendants
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
Cassandra Sledge.
Woman charged following fatal shooting of 6-year-old in KCK
Health officials informed the public Wednesday morning that multiple cases of active...
Health officials report multiple cases of active tuberculosis in Wyandotte County
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid...
Chiefs to play Dolphins in Germany during 2023 NFL International Series

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office shows Mohammed...
Prosecutors reveal link between terror defendant in Virginia and Islamic State ‘empress’ from Kansas
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Ban on trans health care for kids heads to Missouri governor
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Kansas City considers becoming LGBTQ sanctuary city
This Aug. 15, 2015 photo shows conductor-composer Matthias Pintscher, who was named music...
Pintscher to become Kansas City Symphony music director