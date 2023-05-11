Aging & Style
Driver hits tree, suffers serious injuries in Ray County crash

(MGN)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Ray County left a 24-year-old man with suspected serious injuries late Wednesday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports said at 11:15 p.m. the driver of a 1988 Ford F-150 was driving in Ray County southbound on south Wellington Street, south of Rainey Lane, when the driver ran off the road and struck a pole and a tree before being ejected from the vehicle.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

MSHP said the driver, who is from Camden, Missouri, was transported to a local hospital.

