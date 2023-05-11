Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Bill Hurrelbrink named anchor for KCTV5 Morning News

Bill Hurrelbrink will join co-anchor Carolina Cruz and Meteorologist Greg Bennett of the...
Bill Hurrelbrink will join co-anchor Carolina Cruz and Meteorologist Greg Bennett of the station’s flagship morning news program(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Curtis Miles, president, and general manager of KCTV5/KSMO named Bill Hurrelbrink anchor of the KCTV5 Morning News on Wednesday.

Hurrelbrink will join co-anchor Carolina Cruz and Meteorologist Greg Bennett of the station’s flagship morning news program, which airs from 4:30-7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

“Bill is incredibly talented and the kind of smart, thoughtful leader that makes us all better” Miles said. “He loves his hometown of Kansas City, and it shows every time he’s on the air or in the community.  It’s why viewers have always had a special connection with Bill,” Miles added.

Before his appointment to anchor, Hurrelbrink spent the past five years working at KCTV5 in multiple roles, as traffic reporter, meteorologist, lifestyle reporter, and main show host for KCTV5 News at 9 a.m.

“Bill has been one of the most trusted broadcasters in Kansas City over the last five years,” said Josh Morgan, news director at KCTV5. “His promotion to morning news anchor not only strengthens KCTV5′s morning team, but it guarantees our viewers will wake up to someone they can count on for several years to come. Simply put, KCTV5 is a better station with Bill’s experience and leadership,” Morgan added.

Bill is a Kansas native and holds two degrees from Kansas State (Bachelor of Science) and Penn State (Meteorology).

He still lives in his hometown of Kansas City, KS with his wife Missy, two kids (Gavin and Ellison) and two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels (Scout and Sailor).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes requests bond amendment to speak with friends listed as case defendants
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
Cassandra Sledge.
Woman charged following fatal shooting of 6-year-old in KCK
Health officials informed the public Wednesday morning that multiple cases of active...
Health officials report multiple cases of active tuberculosis in Wyandotte County
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar

Latest News

Tyrea Pryor was shot and killed by Independence police on March 11, 2022. Police records show...
Family of man shot to death by Independence police files federal lawsuit
Family of man shot and killed by Independence police officers files federal lawsuit
Family of man shot and killed by Independence police officers files federal lawsuit
Amaree’ya Henderson
KCK police: Efforts underway to reveal bodycam footage in shooting of DoorDash driver
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
All 7 victims who died in crash on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois identified