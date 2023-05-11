Bill Hurrelbrink named anchor for KCTV5 Morning News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Curtis Miles, president, and general manager of KCTV5/KSMO named Bill Hurrelbrink anchor of the KCTV5 Morning News on Wednesday.

Hurrelbrink will join co-anchor Carolina Cruz and Meteorologist Greg Bennett of the station’s flagship morning news program, which airs from 4:30-7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

“Bill is incredibly talented and the kind of smart, thoughtful leader that makes us all better” Miles said. “He loves his hometown of Kansas City, and it shows every time he’s on the air or in the community. It’s why viewers have always had a special connection with Bill,” Miles added.

Before his appointment to anchor, Hurrelbrink spent the past five years working at KCTV5 in multiple roles, as traffic reporter, meteorologist, lifestyle reporter, and main show host for KCTV5 News at 9 a.m.

“Bill has been one of the most trusted broadcasters in Kansas City over the last five years,” said Josh Morgan, news director at KCTV5. “His promotion to morning news anchor not only strengthens KCTV5′s morning team, but it guarantees our viewers will wake up to someone they can count on for several years to come. Simply put, KCTV5 is a better station with Bill’s experience and leadership,” Morgan added.

Bill is a Kansas native and holds two degrees from Kansas State (Bachelor of Science) and Penn State (Meteorology).

He still lives in his hometown of Kansas City, KS with his wife Missy, two kids (Gavin and Ellison) and two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels (Scout and Sailor).

