Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Are you investing to keep up with inflation?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grace sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to learn more about how you can invest to fight inflation if interest rates drop. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes requests bond amendment to speak with friends listed as case defendants
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
Cassandra Sledge.
Woman charged following fatal shooting of 6-year-old in KCK
Health officials informed the public Wednesday morning that multiple cases of active...
Health officials report multiple cases of active tuberculosis in Wyandotte County
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar

Latest News

Grace sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to learn more about how you can invest to...
Are you investing to keep up with inflation?
We should start to see more active storms by mid to late this afternoon as we peak with the...
FORECAST: Thunderstorms to develop overnight into early Friday
Supporters of a resolution that would make Kansas City, Mo, a sanctuary city for transgender...
Kansas City becomes sanctuary city for gender-affirming care after City Council vote
Jada Kimbrough.
KCPD looking for 26-year-old woman last seen Thursday morning