2 students from different Olathe schools get perfect ACT score

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Not many achieve perfection, especially when it comes to the ACT. However, two students from different schools in Olathe recently scored the coveted 36!

“I was surprised,” said Soren Flannery. “I saw the 36, and I was surprised. I thought it was a template and I needed to scroll down for my actual score.”

“I scrolled down a little bit more, and I saw the top of the 3 and what looked like a little curvy thing,” Jakob Keuhnen said, smiling. “I knew it looked more like a 6 than a 5. I then scrolled down and saw that it was a 36. It was really exciting.”

It’s still hard for them to believe. The Olathe Public Schools juniors landed a perfect score on the ACT, which is something less than 1% of test takers accomplish!

“I took the December one,” Keuhnen said. “I got the 35 and knew it was within reach.”

“I was not aiming for a perfect score,” Flannery said. “I had hopes of getting a higher score than I got in June.”

Flannery attends Olathe North. Keuhnen attends Olathe South.

The duo, although attending rival schools, have one thing in common: they’re the talk of the town.

Both are also looking to narrow down college choices soon.

“I think KU and Kansas State are really nice,” Flannery said.

“If I had to choose one, it would be MIT,” said Keuhnen.

Olathe Public Schools awarded them for their rare feat at a recent board meeting.

