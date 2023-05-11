Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)
By Julia Bingel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Two men who pleaded guilty in March to cheating in a fishing tournament were sentenced to 10 days in jail on Thursday.

Jacob Runyan, 43, and Chase Cominsky, 36, were also each ordered to pay a $2,500 fine. Half of that money will be donated to a fishing charity for children.

As part of a plea deal, the two men pleaded guilty to cheating and unlawful ownership of wild animals. Cominsky also agreed to give up his bass boat worth $100,000. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools.

Both men also agreed to a three-year suspension of their fishing licenses.

Runyan and Cominsky competed in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament in Cleveland on Sept. 30, 2022.

The tournament hosted fishermen from several surrounding states competing to see which team could catch five of the heaviest walleye in Lake Erie.

The director of the tournament noticed Runyan and Cominsky’s walleyes weighed more than they looked like they should, and the fish were sliced open.

Ten lead weights were found stuffed inside the walleyes.

Runyan and Cominsky, who would have received a total prize of $28,760 if they had won the tournament, were disqualified immediately after the discovery.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes requests bond amendment to speak with friends listed as case defendants
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
Cassandra Sledge.
Woman charged following fatal shooting of 6-year-old in KCK
Health officials informed the public Wednesday morning that multiple cases of active...
Health officials report multiple cases of active tuberculosis in Wyandotte County
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar

Latest News

A couple in Mississippi says their wedding caterer canceled a month from the big day without...
Engaged couple says caterer canceled a month before wedding day without refund
A person donating blood. Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will be able to...
New blood donations rules allow more gay men to give in US
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
All 7 victims who died in crash on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois identified
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
‘Money, power, sex:’ Idaho prosecutors ask jury to convict slain kids’ mom in alleged doomsday plot
Tyrea Pryor was shot and killed by Independence police on March 11, 2022. Police records show...
Family of man shot to death by Independence Police files federal lawsuit