Woman charged following fatal shooting of 6-year-old in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old woman has been charged following the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier this month.

The KCKPD said Cassandra Sledge, an 18-year-old from KCK, has been charged with obstructing prosecution in the case.

“Charges are based on the fact that Sledge, who owns the vehicle suspects used to commit the murder, knowingly provided false statements to law enforcement to obstruct prosecution of the suspects,” the police department said.

Specifically, jail records indicate she was charged with:

“Interference with LEO; obstruct or resist in felony case”

“Obstructing apprehension of prosecution; committed or charged with [misdemeanor]”

“Solicitation interference with LEO; obstruct or resist in felony case”

Sledge has been arrested and is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Sir’Antonio Brown, 6, was fatally shot on May 3 while playing outside in a yard near N. 31st Street and Greeley Avenue. A vigil is being held for him this evening.

A vigil is being held tonight in KCK as the community gathers to remember 6-year-old Sir'Antonio Brown, who was fatally shot earlier this month.



“There is something seriously wrong with society when an individual will say or do anything to protect the killers of a six-year-old child. This can never be accepted in our community or any other place in America. We all need to examine our hearts and understand that this can no longer [be] the norm. Others out there know who these individuals are. Little Sir-Antonio has all the support and resources from the KCKPD and our federal partners to bring these killers to justice.”

The authorities are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

