Woman charged following fatal shooting of 6-year-old in KCK

Cassandra Sledge.
Cassandra Sledge.(Wyandotte County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old woman has been charged following the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier this month.

The KCKPD said Cassandra Sledge, an 18-year-old from KCK, has been charged with obstructing prosecution in the case.

“Charges are based on the fact that Sledge, who owns the vehicle suspects used to commit the murder, knowingly provided false statements to law enforcement to obstruct prosecution of the suspects,” the police department said.

Specifically, jail records indicate she was charged with:

  • “Interference with LEO; obstruct or resist in felony case”
  • “Obstructing apprehension of prosecution; committed or charged with [misdemeanor]”
  • “Solicitation interference with LEO; obstruct or resist in felony case”

Sledge has been arrested and is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Sir’Antonio Brown, 6, was fatally shot on May 3 while playing outside in a yard near N. 31st Street and Greeley Avenue. A vigil is being held for him this evening.

The authorities are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Previous coverage:

‘We are Sir Strong’: Family of slain 6-year-old raises money for funeral expenses

KCK police continue investigation into shooting of 6-year-old boy

KCK police search for suspects after 6-year-old is fatally shot while playing outside

