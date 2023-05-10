Aging & Style
Southbound I-49 closed between Raymore and Peculiar

A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Neta Hamblen Davis)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Southbound I-49 is closed at N. Cass Parkway, between Raymore and Peculiar, after a semi caught fire this afternoon.

According to KC Scout, the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m.

Drivers need to find an alternate route, as traffic is getting backed up at least to Highway 150.

There’s no word regarding injuries, yet.

A viewer, Neta Hamblen Davis, shared a picture with KCTV5 News of the semi on fire. It was taken from 195th in Belton, looking over at the interstate.

KC Scout has not posted an estimated clearance time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

