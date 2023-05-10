Southbound I-49 closed between Raymore and Peculiar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Southbound I-49 is closed at N. Cass Parkway, between Raymore and Peculiar, after a semi caught fire this afternoon.

According to KC Scout, the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m.

Drivers need to find an alternate route, as traffic is getting backed up at least to Highway 150.

There’s no word regarding injuries, yet.

A viewer, Neta Hamblen Davis, shared a picture with KCTV5 News of the semi on fire. It was taken from 195th in Belton, looking over at the interstate.

KC Scout has not posted an estimated clearance time.

