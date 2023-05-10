Silver Advisory issued for 86-year-old man last seen in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for an 86-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Lee’s Summit this afternoon.

Robert E. Green was last known to be in the 3400 block of NE Ralph Powell Road just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

At that time, he was waiting in his vehicle while a family member was inside a medical center. He was missing when she returned. It’s unknown what direction he went in.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department asked that the Silver Advisory be issued.

Green is described as a white man with white hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and who weighs 175 pounds. He was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt and black pants. He does wear glasses.

His vehicle is a silver 2017 BMW X1 SUV with Missouri plates “TC3 H6D.”

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call 911 or the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390.

