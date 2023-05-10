Shut Out the Stigma: Royals and Blue KC post letter to parents at Mid-America Sports Complex

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Studies show an estimated 52 percent of youth between the ages of six to 17 years of age participate in sports. Experts say what happens after the game can make or break an athletes self-confidence.

As a way to spread awareness towards some of the stresses and pressures kids go through, the Kansas City Royals have teamed up with Blue KC in an initiative aimed at educating parents and guardians on the pressure their kids feel while playing sports.

The pair have unveiled large letters written to parents, guardians, coaches and adults in a child’s words. The letters are ten-foot-tall and seven-foot-wide, displaying a message many kids don’t feel comfortable saying to parents in-person. There is a letter displayed at both Mid-America Sports Complex and Fountain Bluff Sports Complex.

“Kids struggle with voicing what they’re actually feeling and a lot of times that comes in the form of being able to write about it,” KC Royals VP of Brand Innovation and letter creator, Tony Snethen said. “It’s easier for adults to have conversations like this but kids find it hard knowing the pressure that has been put on them throughout whatever sport they’re playing to really verbalize the pressure.”

Snethen said the letters are placed in front of the complex so parents are reminded before and after games the impact they have on their children. You can follow this link for more information on mental health resources around Kansas City.

