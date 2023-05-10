Rollover on I-435 near Truman Road backs up traffic for miles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A semi-truck rolled on I-435 southbound just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Three other vehicles were involved in the crash creating a slow-moving morning commute, according to Kansas City Police and Fire.

Emergency crews said there are injuries reported but to what extent is still unknown.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-435 between Truman Road and Front Street.

Reports of a leak from the tractor-trailer sent HazMat crews to the scene.

Drivers able to reroute are encouraged to do so.

