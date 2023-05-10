Aging & Style
Platte County High School to have additional security after threat resurfaces

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There is additional security at Platte County High School after a threat from February resurfaced, although the district believes there is “no imminent risk to students and staff.”

According to a message from the school district that KCTV5 News acquired, the district and administration at the school responded to a report of a social media post that referred “to a potential threat to harm the school on the last day of classes.”

“This appears to be a resurfacing of a threat from February of this year,” the district said, “when administration worked with law enforcement to complete an investigation.” That investigation did not lead to a credible threat.

“Although we believe there is no imminent risk to students and staff,” the district said, “Platte City Police Department and District security staff are providing additional surveillance around our school buildings.”

No further details are available at this time.

The district wants to remind parents, staff and students that “school safety is the responsibility of the entire school community.”

“Please follow the principle of ‘see something, say something,’” the district said.

The district can be contacted at 816-858-5420. Members of the district can also send tips via the SafeSchools Alert system.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

