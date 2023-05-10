Overland Park police investigate Tuesday night stabbing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened on Tuesday night.

The police said it happened in the 8400 block of Farley St.

When officers arrived, they talked to a victim who had been stabbed in the abdomen. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

While they were at the hospital, they learned that another person who had been stabbed at the same address was already at the hospital. That person had been driven to the hospital by someone else.

The driver’s involvement in the shooting is unknown, right now. However, the driver did say that he went to the apartment and found one of the victims bleeding out on the front steps.

Both victims are men and are expected to survive.

The police aren’t looking for any other suspects and their investigation is ongoing as they work with a translator.

