Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Overland Park police investigate Tuesday night stabbing

Generic.
Generic.(Action News 5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened on Tuesday night.

The police said it happened in the 8400 block of Farley St.

When officers arrived, they talked to a victim who had been stabbed in the abdomen. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

While they were at the hospital, they learned that another person who had been stabbed at the same address was already at the hospital. That person had been driven to the hospital by someone else.

The driver’s involvement in the shooting is unknown, right now. However, the driver did say that he went to the apartment and found one of the victims bleeding out on the front steps.

Both victims are men and are expected to survive.

The police aren’t looking for any other suspects and their investigation is ongoing as they work with a translator.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. We have been told to watch for charges to be filed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police department stated the incident at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and...
Standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip ends, investigation continues
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
The potential is there for a few more showers and rumbles to start Wednesday, likely drying out...
FORECAST: Severe threat diminishes, few lingering rumbles into the early overnight
Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
The new aquarium at the KC Zoo will feature six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open...
New Sobela Ocean Aquarium at KC Zoo named after Helzberg grandchildren

Latest News

We’re still in quite the active weather pattern despite the break in the rain Wednesday.
FORECAST: Muggy and warm tonight, leading to scattered showers and storms for Thursday
Someone shot into a vehicle near 22nd and Holmes the night of October 30, 2003, killing Larry...
Nearly two decades after homicide, search for justice continues in Kansas City man’s death
Nearly two decades after homicide, search for justice continues in Kansas City man’s death
A KCK man, Bobby Joe Brown, 62, was found guilty today for aggravated indecent liberties with a...
KCK man found guilty of indecent liberties with a child