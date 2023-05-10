Movin’ On Up: Sydney Clark sets sights on sportscasting

KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’ on Up. This week, we want to give a big congratulations to Sydney Clark for all of her success as a broadcasting student at KU. Watch the video above to see why she’s seen recent success and how we put her skills to the test. Submit your Movin’ on Up moment to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9. Sponsored by You Move Me.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.