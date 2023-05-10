Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Movin’ On Up: Sydney Clark sets sights on sportscasting

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’ on Up. This week, we want to give a big congratulations to Sydney Clark for all of her success as a broadcasting student at KU. Watch the video above to see why she’s seen recent success and how we put her skills to the test. Submit your Movin’ on Up moment to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9. Sponsored by You Move Me.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police department stated the incident at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and...
Standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip ends, investigation continues
The potential is there for a few more showers and rumbles to start Wednesday, likely drying out...
FORECAST: Severe threat diminishes, few lingering rumbles into the early overnight
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
The new aquarium at the KC Zoo will feature six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open...
New Sobela Ocean Aquarium at KC Zoo named after Helzberg grandchildren

Latest News

KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’...
Movin’ On Up: Sydney Clark sets sights on sportscasting
Our celebration of National BBQ Month continues today with a look at everything R.J.'s...
National BBQ Month: R.J.’s Bob-Be-Que Shack
Our celebration of National BBQ Month continues today with a look at everything R.J.'s...
National BBQ Month: R.J.'s Bob-Be-Que Shack
It’s that time of year and if you’ve got a son or daughter ready to graduate they’ll soon be...
How to make your graduate’s transition to college an easy one