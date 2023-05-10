Lenexa police issue new info on suspected method of landscaping equipment thief

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Lenexa police shared new information Wednesday regarding the suspected method of theft in relation to lawnmowers that have gone missing in Lenexa and Overland Park.

In April, the Overland Park Police Department said they received a report of one stolen mower on April 16. On April 24, the Lenexa Police Department said two John Deere lawnmowers were driven off a lawn crew’s trailer and onto a suspect trailer.

On Wednesday, police said they believe the thieves are removing the truck’s license plate while committing the thefts. The suspect vehicle is a black Chevrolet Z-71 pickup truck that is pulling a trailer.

Police said two cases in recent weeks have involved lawn care companies having stand-up mowers stolen while crews were working on job sites.

Anyone with information that could assist police in an attempt to identify the truck or its occupants is asked to call detectives at 913-825-097.

