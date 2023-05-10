Aging & Style
KCK man found guilty of indecent liberties with a child

A KCK man, Bobby Joe Brown, 62, was found guilty today for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Bobby Joe Brown, 62, was found guilty Wednesday for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Charges were filed against the Kansas City, Kansas, man on Aug. 17, 2022: aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties. A Leavenworth County jury returned a guilty verdict.

A conviction for aggravated indecent liberties with a child is a life sentence with the first opportunity for parole being in 25 years.

Brown was a friend of the victim’s family. According to court documents, the crime happened between December 2018 and November 2021, when the victim was less than the age of 14.

Investigators learned of the crime in November of 2021 when the parents of the victim reported to police that their child disclosed to them that she had been sexually abused by Brown.

According to the press release, the jury was hung on the charge of aggravated criminal sodomy. A hung jury means the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on whether the accused was guilty or not guilty to the point that no amount of time could resolve the matter.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “There’s a lot to consider when receiving a hung jury. Not only do we need to re-evaluate the case, but consult with the victim and the family. "

Brown’s case is scheduled for sentencing on June 28.

