KC Crime Stoppers: Jeffrey D. Marshall

Jeffrey D. Marshall
Jeffrey D. Marshall(KC Crime Stoppers)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Jeffrey D. Marshall is wanted on a Johnson County, Kansas Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Marshall’s last known address was in Shawnee, Kansas, but his current whereabouts is unknown. He is currently a fugitive and non-compliant registered sex offender in Johnson County, Kansas.

Marshall is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Marshall has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his left arm and leg.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

