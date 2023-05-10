Aging & Style
Kansas City takes steps toward becoming sanctuary city

Kansas City could come one step closer to becoming a sanctuary city for people seeking or providing gender-affirming care.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If the City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations Committee passes the resolution proposed by LGBTQ advocates in Kansas City Wednesday, it then goes to the full Kansas City Council on Thursday.

The proposal says the city would not prosecute or fine any person or organization seeking, providing, receiving, or helping someone receive those treatments, including public blockers, hormone treatment, and surgery.

This all comes as Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey considers a proposed emergency rule requiring people to undergo eighteen months of therapy along with other requirements before allowing treatments.

The Associated Press reports transgender patients will have to undergo at least 15 hours worth of therapy sessions over those 18 months. Healthcare providers will need to ensure any psychiatric symptoms existing be treated and resolved before any care can be provided. Physicians will also have to determine if the patient has autism and signs of social contagion to the person’s identity.

The LGBTQ Commission wrote in a tweet a week before this proposal was set to go into effect in late April saying the city must take every action at its disposal to be proactive, reduce harm, and ensure Kansas Citians have access to life-saving healthcare.

Bailey tried to impose this rule in late April. A St. Louis County Judge granted a temporary restraining order until a hearing on May 11. It has since been delayed until July 20.

At least 13 states have laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors specifically.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

